Crager hired to head finance for Benton County

Benton County will have a new chief financial officer next month.

Rick Crager takes over the county’s Financial Services Department on Oct. 1. He replaces Mary Ottley, who has worked for the county for more than three decades.

“I am extremely pleased to welcome Rick to Benton County,” said Joe Kerby, the county administrator. “He brings a diverse amount of both financial and program management experience. He also generates expertise in providing leadership, developing internal and external relationships, advancing and administering strategic objectives, and effectively navigating through change and adversity.

“I believe all of these attributes make him a great fit for our organization and our leadership team.”

Crager comes to the county after 32 years with the state of Oregon. He worked in roles including housing, education, transportation and public safety.

Since 2015 he has served in finance and information technology for the Oregon Department of Education. Crager worked with Oregon’s nearly 200 school districts on administering nearly $2 billion in increased federal and state resources that stemmed from the COVID-19 pandemic.