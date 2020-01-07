Crash that killed Sweet Home man under investigation

A single-vehicle crash that killed a young Sweet Home man in Lincoln County on Friday night remains under investigation by the Oregon State Police.

Tanner James Jewell, 20, was a passenger in the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries in the crash, which happened about 11:45 p.m. on Highway 20 near the community of Burnt Woods Capt. Tim Fox, a state police spokesman, told the newspaper on Tuesday.

According to an initial report filed by an investigating state trooper, Jewell was a front-seat passenger in a silver Dodge Dakota pickup truck that was traveling east on the highway when the driver lost control for unknown reasons. The truck struck the eastbound guardrail, then traveled across the highway and up the hill on the westbound shoulder before crashing into a tree, the report said. Jewell, a passenger in the front seat, was pronounced dead at the scene.

But it’s not clear who was driving the truck.

According to the report, a 27-year-old Salem woman named Chantell L. Neff told the trooper she was a passenger in the truck’s middle seat. She said the driver was an unknown man whom she only knew by his first name.

Troopers searched the area but did not find the unknown man or any signs that someone had been ejected from the vehicle.