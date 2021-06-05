Crescent Valley: A thankful group enjoys ceremony

Crescent Valley High School seniors thanked their parents, their teachers, each other and even the presidential campaign of rapper Kanye West for helping them get to Saturday's graduation ceremony.
But Principal Aaron McKee had an even bigger debt of gratitude: all of Benton County.
Up until a few weeks ago, Crescent Valley hadn't been expecting it would be able to offer graduates more than two spectator tickets for graduation. And before that, it wasn't certain the school would be able to hold an in-person ceremony at all.
Vaccination rates made the difference, McKee said.
"Our community gets credit for us to be able to do this because of what they did," he said. "That's the message I would like to give: Thank you to the community for stepping up and getting immunized so we can have a normal graduation, because otherwise we wouldn't have."
Family members of some of the graduates said they were grateful to be able to attend the celebration, but they were coming to town anyway, whether they could join the students at the football field or not.
"We've been planning this for 18 years," said Terri Myhre, who drove with her husband, Steve, from Miltona, Minnesota, to see grandson Mateo "Chuck" Myhre Garza get his diploma.
"I booked my flight regardless," said Harley Hurlbut, who flew in from Hawaii to clap for her cousin, Kalehua Wa'a.
Getting used to a partly overcast day with a gusty, chilly breeze wasn't easy, added Cree Kealoha, Wa'a's aunt: "This island girl is not used to this."
In pre-pandemic times, Crescent Valley held its ceremonies inside its gymnasium and never had to restrict audience numbers, McKee said.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
Last year, state shutdowns because of the COVID-19 pandemic turned graduation ceremonies into drive-by car parades. This year, to make sure everyone could gather with enough space to meet the guidelines of the Oregon Health Authority, CV moved everyone outdoors. Masks were not required, although many wore them anyway.
Spectators sat on folding chairs in family groups on the football field Saturday, waving wildly as graduates filed into the grandstands to the tune of, "Pomp and Circumstance" playing from loudspeakers.
McKee welcomed the crowd, thanked family members for their support and noted the cover of the program, which featured artwork and a quote from the late Victoria Eastwood, who taught art at CV for 13 years. "Love you... you know I do," she wrote.
Student speakers Maxwell Patel and Connor Laureano, co-presidents of the senior class, thanked staff members, too. "We'd also like to thank Kanye West," Laureano cracked. "He gave us the confidence to run this year, and if he can do it, we can, too."
Dylan Ford and Anna Wilson, co-presidents of the student body, encouraged their classmates to find passion in whatever they might do in life, and to follow the example of Remy the rat from the Pixar movie "Ratatouille," who pursues his dream of becoming a Parisian chef in spite of his status as, well, a rat.
"If that doesn't cover all the traditional high school cliches, I'm not sure what does," Wilson said.
After the ceremony, graduates tossed their caps in the air and then came down to the field for hugs and handshakes. Some said they were glad to say goodbye to a year marked by remote classes, limited extracurricular activities and truncated sports seasons.
But Ian Smith said he was glad for one last gathering.
"I survived," he said with a grin. "Now that we're here, it feels real, I guess."