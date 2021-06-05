Crescent Valley: A thankful group enjoys ceremony

Crescent Valley High School seniors thanked their parents, their teachers, each other and even the presidential campaign of rapper Kanye West for helping them get to Saturday's graduation ceremony.

But Principal Aaron McKee had an even bigger debt of gratitude: all of Benton County.

Up until a few weeks ago, Crescent Valley hadn't been expecting it would be able to offer graduates more than two spectator tickets for graduation. And before that, it wasn't certain the school would be able to hold an in-person ceremony at all.

Vaccination rates made the difference, McKee said.

"Our community gets credit for us to be able to do this because of what they did," he said. "That's the message I would like to give: Thank you to the community for stepping up and getting immunized so we can have a normal graduation, because otherwise we wouldn't have."

Family members of some of the graduates said they were grateful to be able to attend the celebration, but they were coming to town anyway, whether they could join the students at the football field or not.

"We've been planning this for 18 years," said Terri Myhre, who drove with her husband, Steve, from Miltona, Minnesota, to see grandson Mateo "Chuck" Myhre Garza get his diploma.