Crescent Valley graduate uses senior year to start retro gaming business

In between virtual classes, wrestling season and, oh, by the way, going to the state championships this year, Crescent Valley High School senior Daniel Kontra did something even more incredible than just graduate high school: He started a business.

Kontraband Retro Games, which now occupies a space in Madison Plaza in downtown Corvallis, is the brainchild of Kontra after he decided he was just too stir crazy to spend his final year of school at home waiting for the pandemic to end.

His already-light school load in his senior year, coupled with the ability to study remotely, meant that Kontra could build his business in his ample free time. While some saw the pandemic as a hindrance, he saw it as an opportunity.

“I was bored out of my mind and thought that would be a really great thing to do,” he said. “It was a little difficult, but I’ve had help. I’ve had my mom and some friends. We’ve just been chipping away little by little.”

He was also helped by his landlord, Hugh White, who offered Kontra space in the downtown venue at a reasonable price without the need for a year-long lease or up-front security deposit. Kontra, 18, has had enough success to outgrow his first 300-square-foot storefront in the plaza and upgrade to a larger space in the same building.