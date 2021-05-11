Crescent Valley student in race for top senior

Kevin Dai could be described as a very active high school senior.

Dai, a student at Crescent Valley High School in Corvallis, has donated more than 250 hours of his time to nonprofits like Stone Soup in Corvallis and the youth volunteer corps. He's been the National Honor Society chapter president, freshman class president, captain of the boys' tennis team and now, he's balancing his senior workload with the real possibility of being named the top senior in the state of Oregon.

Dai was named a finalist for the U.S. Presidential Scholars award which takes into account seniors' ACT or SAT scores combined with their grades and extracurricular activities.

Since Dai was named a finalist, it means he's one of the top six seniors in the state.

It was back in February that Dai was invited to apply based on his test scores. He spent weeks writing essays and gathering letters of recommendation until a few weeks ago when he got an email. He was a semifinalist.

"It's one of the highest honors," Dai said, noting that the prize includes a trip to D.C. and the chance to mingle with leaders in a field of interest.

For Dai, that's math and science.