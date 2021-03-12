Crescent Valley student wins Youth of the Year honor

Crescent Valley High School junior Malik Brown erupted out of a video booth Friday at the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis.

His fists were pumping as if he had just stuck a landing at the Olympic Games or won the NBA dunk contest. Instead, Brown had nailed a perfect reading of a rap poem at the end of his speech at the club’s 16th annual Youth of the Year contest.

His poem was about “spreading the message,” and the budding musician used it to help win the youth honor and a $6,000 scholarship from the Benton Community Foundation’s Dr. Bob & Billie Holcomb Fund.

“Writing that speech meant a lot to me. I wrote it from the heart,” said a still-emotional Brown after the ceremony. He hugged the other participants. He hugged club staffers. And he saved a special hug for Camila Vallardo, a former high school coordinator at the club who arrived just in time for the photo sessions outside the Johnston Teen Center. Vallardo now works for the state Department of Human Services.

“The Boys & Girls club helped me through this,” said Brown, who gave Vallardo and other club staffers credit for mentoring him during his early teen years.