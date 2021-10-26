14 animals found dead on Scio property; 1 arrested

A Scio woman has been arrested on suspicion of animal neglect after Linn County Sheriff’s officials discovered 14 animals deceased on her property.

Lynette McConnell, 66, was booked into Linn County Jail on Monday, Oct. 26 on 20 counts of first-degree animal neglect. The arrest comes after Linn County Undersheriff Michelle Duncan and deputies served a search warrant in the 4100 block of Shimanek Bridge Drive, east of Scio.

McConnell is set to be arraigned Tuesday, Oct. 26 in Linn County Circuit Court for 20 counts of second-degree animal neglect, which is considered a Class C felony because the State alleges the offenses were part of a criminal episode involving 11 or more animals.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Among the 14 dead animals were, according to a news release from LCSO, 11 cows, two chickens and a dog. Six cows and two dogs were taken from the property, but one of the cows did not survive the night.

Early last week, deputies launched an investigation after they received information that multiple cows were in various stages of neglect and some were even dead. Investigators obtained enough information to get a search warrant, entered the location and seized all neglected animals, according to the news release.