5 arrested after Corvallis man says he was attacked, robbed

Corvallis police say five people are facing charges after a man reported being struck in the head and beaten in the street.

On March 14 around 10:30 p.m., a 28-year-old reported he'd been assaulted in the 900 block of Southeast Richland Avenue. According to a police report, he was getting in his car when someone struck him on the head with a blunt object, possibly a tire iron. He was then allegedly beaten by several people and had his cellphone stolen.

The man told police that he recognized some of the people attacking him, including 22-year-old Monmouth resident Hector Rogelio Sanchez-Bustillos. The others taken into custody were 20-year-old Ralph Owen Champ of Albany, 18-year-old Caden Alexander Smith of Lebanon, 22-year-old Dakota Marie Tagen of Monmouth and a 17-year-old boy from Albany.

Police said the man who reported the beating sustained multiple injuries requiring stitches, as well as a broken rib.

Sanchez-Bustillos and Smith both face assault, robbery and theft charges. Additional charges against Sanchez-Bustillos include robbery, unlawful use of a weapon, unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle and theft. The others have also been handed conspiracy charges.