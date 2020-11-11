 Skip to main content
70-year-old Philomath man accused of beating his wife with a cane

70-year-old Philomath man accused of beating his wife with a cane

  Updated
A Philomath man is facing a second-degree assault charge after allegedly beating his sickly wife with a cane early this year.

On July 17, according to a report by Benton County Sheriff's Lt. Christopher Duffitt, officers received a report of an assault that happened on Feb. 7.

William Donald Bangs was accused of having beaten his 64-year-old wife after allegedly finding out she’d been speaking with people he believed to be scammers. According to Duffitt’s report, the 70-year-old slapped his wife and hit her her on the head and body with an aluminum cane “no more than a dozen times” in an attempt to discipline her.

According to court documents, Bangs' wife has conditions, including multiple sclerosis, that make caring for herself and moving about her home difficult.

According to Duffitt, the woman was treated at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center the following day, where she told health care workers she’d fallen down the stairs at home. After being interviewed by law enforcement, she reportedly stated that her husband was beating her but she lied to hospital workers in order to protect him. She then alleged her husband had hit her over 30 times “head to toe” that day, leaving one of her arms “pure purple.”

She has since secured a restraining order to prevent abuse of an elderly person against Bangs and is in the care of an assisted living facility in Salem, according to the report, but was still being contacted by her husband.

Bangs was arrested on Oct. 22 on charges of unlawful use of a weapon in an aggravated assault, second-degree assault constituting domestic violence and violating the restraining order against him.

He was arraigned the next day in Benton County Circuit Court for second-degree assault constituting domestic violence and unlawful use of a weapon, both felonies. Second-degree assault is a Measure 11 crime with a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and 10 months in prison.

Bangs pleaded not guilty to both charges. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 23.

Bangs' defense attorney, Thomas Hill, could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.

William Donald Bangs

Bangs

 Courtesy of Benton County Jail

Nia Tariq can be reached at 541-812-6091. Follow her on Twitter @NiaTariq.

