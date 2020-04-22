You are the owner of this article.
Albany man arrested for sexually luring a teenager online

An Albany man is in jail after enticing a 15-year-old girl online to have sexual contact with him.

On Wednesday, 35-year-old Rolan Harvey Meyers was arrested for "knowingly soliciting a 15-year-old female child online, where he took substantial steps to engage in sexual contact with the girl," according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives began posing as a child online on April 15, according to a news release. Meyers began texting the undercover account, even though he was told "several times" that the child was only 15 years old.

Wednesday morning, Meyers suggested meeting up with the 15-year-old after asking if her parents were there. Deputies caught Myers in Corvallis while he was on the way to meet her.

Myers is now in Benton County Jail on charges of luring a minor, online sexual corruption of a child and attempting to use a child in display of sexually explicit conduct.

The sheriff's office warned that, according to the FBI, more children are at home online due to the coronavirus pandemic, potentially exposing them to "more predators flocking to sites that are popular with kids."

“At this time when our children are spending more time online, it is even more important we identify and hold accountable those individuals who choose to prey on our children," said Captain Don Rogers. "We encourage parents to have open and ongoing conversations about safe and appropriate online behavior, not just during our pandemic, but also when the Stay Home, Save Lives order is lifted.”

