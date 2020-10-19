Albany man arrested on three separate Corvallis incidents

An Albany man was arrested on multiple felony counts following three separate incidents last week in Corvallis.

Ronald Walter Beverly, 22, was initially arrested last Wednesday night in the 600 block of Southwest Second Street.

Witnesses say Beverly was near the skate park yelling at people and acting aggressively. He approached another man, yelled derogatory names and racial slurs at him and brandished an approximately three-foot-long portion of a garden rake.

Police say Beverly became more confrontational when officers arrived and he resisted arrest. He was ultimately taken into custody and taken to Benton County jail, where he was cited and released due to the jail’s COVID-19 protocols.

Just before 1 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to the BMX track, not far from the skate park. A victim and a witness said a man entered the victim’s tent, accused him of being a rapist and then hit him on the head with a wooden bar stool before repeatedly punching him in the face as the victim yelled for help.

Police believed from the description of the suspect, who had left the scene, that it was Beverly. Officers showed a picture of Beverly to the victim, who confirmed it was Beverly who attacked him. Police were unable to find Beverly in the area.