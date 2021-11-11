Albany man charged with manslaughter for death of cyclist in Corvallis

Two years after the collision, an Albany man has been arraigned on manslaughter and assault charges for the death of a cyclist as he traveled a section of Corvallis that has been the site of several fatalities.

Jose Guadalupe Torres, 22, was arraigned in Benton County Circuit Court on Monday on charges of second-degree manslaughter, vehicular assault, fourth-degree assault, reckless driving and failure to perform duties of a driver to injured persons.

According to court documents, on Oct. 21, 2019 Torres was driving the car that struck Jeremy Gruver, 32. The cyclist succumbed to his injuries a week later at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis.

In November 2019, it was reported a different individual was the driver. It is unclear why officials initially identified another driver, and questions posed to the Corvallis Police Department at the Benton County District Attorney's Office went unanswered.

The collision occurred on Highway 99W in Corvallis near Chapman Place by the First Alternative Natural Foods Co-Op. At the time, Gruver was the second cyclist to be killed by a motorist on that part of the highway within the last 16 months.

Eric Austin was struck and killed by a motorist on June 27, 2018.

But cyclists haven’t been the only fatalities in the area. In January 2020, 11-year-old Rhianna Daniel was struck and killed in a crosswalk on Highway 99W near the First Alternative Natural Foods Co-Op. Daniel’s father is currently suing the city of Corvallis and the Oregon Department of Transportation, alleging the agencies' negligence in assuring the intersection was safe contributed to her death.

According to Oregon’s online court database, Torres has previously been convicted of multiple driving violations. These violations include speed racing on a highway, failure to use appropriate signal and multiple instances of driving while suspended or revoked.

There are currently three additional open cases in Benton County with Torres listed as the defendant. One is for alleged mail theft or receipt of stolen mail, one alleges unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and a third alleges he drove while his license was suspended or revoked, operated a vehicle without required lighting equipment and drove uninsured.

During Monday's arraignment, Benton County Circuit Court Judge Matthew Donohue set Torres’ bail at $50,000. Torres was appointed Dan Armstrong as his attorney.

His next court appearance is set for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23.

