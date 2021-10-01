Albany man charged with robbery and assault

An Albany man has been arraigned on three felony charges stemming from a robbery.

James Baker III, 21, was charged with one count of first-degree robbery, one count of second-degree assault and one count of unlawful use of weapon.

Linn County Circuit Court Judge David Delsman set the defendant’s security release at $50,000. Baker is currently lodged at Linn County Jail and has been there since Sept. 8.

The crimes are said to have occurred on Sept. 7 in Linn County. Lebanon Police investigated the case. During Friday’s hearing, Prosecutor Conor McCahill said the alleged weapon used in the robbery and assault was a knife. He added that the victim received multiple stitches following the incident.

Baker currently has two other open cases in Linn County. Those other charges include unauthorized use of a vehicle, attempt to commit a Class C Felony and criminal mischief. In 2018, Baker was convicted of second-degree burglary.

During the proceedings, Baker was appointed Dillon Duxbury as his defense attorney. His next court hearing is set for Oct. 6.

