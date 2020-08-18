You have permission to edit this article.
Albany man charged with sex crimes

An Albany man was charged with two counts of first-degree sodomy and one count of first-degree sex abuse last week in Linn County Circuit Court.

William Justham Jr., 83, was arraigned on Aug. 10.

The crimes allegedly occurred between 2000 and 2004, and the accuser was a boy under the age of 12 at that time.

The Albany Police Department investigated the case. Justham had his bail set at $156,000, but posted 10% of that to be released from the Linn County Jail in June.

The next hearing in the case was scheduled for Sept. 9.

Joseph Elwood, Justham’s court-appointed attorney, could not be contacted on Monday or Tuesday.

