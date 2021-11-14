Albany man runs across I-5, struck and killed by semi-truck

An Albany man reportedly running across Interstate 5 was struck and killed by a semi-truck on Saturday night near Albany.

According to a news release from the Oregon State Police, Daniel Montoya, 39, was after he was observed laying down on the northbound side of I-5. He then began running across the northbound and southbound lanes of the interstate.

As Montoya crossed the southbound lanes of travel, he ran in front of a passenger car that swerved and avoided hitting him. A 2021 Mack semi-truck driven by Alan Steven, 26 of British Columbia, was southbound in the slow lane of I-5 and could not avoid colliding with Montoya, the news release states.

The crash was reported at about 7:09 p.m. Saturday near the overpass near Pacific Boulevard and Knox Butte Road in Albany.

Montoya was pronounced deceased at the scene. OSP was assisted at the scene by the Albany Fire Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation. The southbound lanes of I-5 were temporarily closed during the investigation.

