Albany man sentenced for threatening employees with a hatchet while stealing from a grocery store

A man accused of swinging a hatchet at people in an Albany grocery store was sentenced Tuesday for unlawful use of a weapon and theft.

Jeremy Andrew Ribordy, 38, of Albany was arrested Sept. 4 after North Albany IGA employees accused him of stealing. According to arrest documents, the store manager told an Albany police officer that Ribordy tried to force his way past employees when they accused him of hiding store merchandise under his clothes. When the manager stood his ground, the documents said, Ribordy pulled a hatchet from his belt, held it over his head and pointed the blade at the manager.

Ribordy was charged with first-degree robbery, menacing, unlawful use of a weapon and third-degree theft. First-degree robbery is a Measure 11 crime with a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years and six months.

Ribordy initially pleaded not guilty and was scheduled for a jury trial to begin Wednesday. In a plea change Monday, Ribordy pleaded guilty to both the unlawful use of a weapon and theft charges. The other counts were dismissed.

He was sentenced by Benton County Circuit Court Judge Joan Demarest on Tuesday to 30 days in the Benton County Jail and three years’ supervised probation.

Nia Tariq can be reached at 541-812-6091. Follow her on Twitter @NiaTariq.

