Albany man sentenced to almost 19 years for child pornography

An Albany man has been sentenced to nearly 19 years in prison for child pornography charges.

James Stratton, 71, was convicted in Linn County Circuit Court of 14 counts on Tuesday of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse, one count of encouraging sexual assault of an animal and one count of attempt to encourage child sexual abuse.

Judge Brendan Kane sentenced Stratton to 16 months in prison for each charge of encouraging child sexual abuse. The sentences are to be served consecutively for a total of almost 19 years. The judge sentenced the defendant to 30 days each for the other two charges, to be served concurrently with the other sentences.

Stratton previously pleaded guilty to all charges in July 2021.

According to prosecutor Michael Paul, each count represents a different victim. Court documents state that the crimes occurred between April 16, 2020 and Sept. 22, 2020 in Linn County. The Albany Police Department investigated the case.

In July 2020, a Benton County Sheriff’s Detective used a forensic computer in the sheriff’s office to investigate the sharing of child sexual abuse material over online peer-to-peer networks. They downloaded a file with suspected child sexual abuse from an IP address that was ultimately linked to Stratton.