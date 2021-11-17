Albany man sentenced to federal prison for drug dealing

An Albany man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for distributing heroin and methamphetamine in and around Linn County.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Oregon, Anthoni Joseph Bassetti, 28, was sentenced to federal prison on Wednesday, Nov. 17. Bassetti also received four years of supervised release following his sentence.

Court documents state that agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives started investigating Bassetti in January 2020. Agents identified Bassetti as a mid-level drug dealer who was selling heroin and meth in and around Linn County.

Later that month, agents conducted two undercover drug deals with Bassetti.

On March 3, 2020, Bassetti was charged by criminal complaint with distribution of meth and heroin. Three days later, agents executed a federal search warrant on Bassetti’s residence in Albany. They seized user quantities of heroin, meth and cocaine along with seven firearms, according to the news release.

He was later charged by criminal complaint with distribution of meth on Aug. 27, 2020.

According to the news release, Bassetti waived indictment and pleaded guilty to the single charge on Aug. 9.

The ATF investigated the case with assistance from the Linn Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team. This team consists of investigators from Albany, Lebanon and Sweet Home police departments, Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police and Oregon Army National Guard Counter Drug Task Force. Corvallis Police Department and Benton County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit also provided assistance.

Assistant U.S. Attorney William McLaren prosecuted the case.

