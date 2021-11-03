Albany man sentenced to nearly 17 years in prison for sex crimes

An Albany man has been sentenced to almost 17 years in prison for sex crimes committed against a minor.

Steven Allen Clayton, 31, was convicted of two counts of first-degree rape and one count of second-degree encouraging child sexual abuse in Linn County Circuit Court on Wednesday morning, Nov. 3.

In exchange for pleading no contest to those three charges, the state agreed to ask Judge Rachel Kittson-MaQatish to dismiss the additional rape, sodomy, and luring a minor charges.

The crimes are said to have occurred between February and June of this year. The Albany Police Department investigated the case.

During Wednesday’s sentencing, prosecutor Alex Olenick argued for a little less than 17 years in prison while defense attorney Michael Lowry argued for a little more than eight years, or half the time the state sought. According to Olenick, these numbers were previously discussed in negotiations between the parties.

In the end, Kittson-MaQatish sentenced Clayton to a total of 16 years and eight months in prison, following the state’s recommendation.

"It was a just sentence," Olenick said.

Lowry declined to comment on the case.

