Albany man sentenced to nearly 19 years for sex crimes

An Albany man was sentenced to almost 19 years in prison for three counts of sex crimes.

William Justham Jr., 85, was convicted of one count of first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of second-degree sodomy in Linn County Circuit Court on Sept. 2.

Judge Brendan Kane sentenced the defendant to 75 months in prison for each count, totaling just under 19 years. Justham pleaded guilty to all three charges in July.

The crimes are said to have occurred between November 2000 and November 2004 and involved a minor. The Albany Police Department investigated the case.

Prosecutor Lindy Brownback and defense attorney Joseph Elwood could not be reached for comment.

