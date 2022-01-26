Albany man suspected of assault and strangulation, victim is dead

An Albany man is being accused of assault and strangulation constituting domestic violence. The victim, said to be his fiancé, is dead.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Charles Lynn Golliher, 50, on Saturday, Jan. 22 on suspicion of assault and strangulation.

According to a probable cause affidavit from police, the now deceased victim, Candi Marie Libke, 35, was Golliher’s partner.

Golliher was arraigned in Benton County Circuit Court Monday, Jan. 24 on one count of second-degree assault, two counts of strangulation and two counts of fourth-degree assault. He has not been charged with murder.

“This is an ongoing investigation. … It’s an active death investigation regarding Candi Libke,” Benton County Sheriff’s Lt. Christopher Duffitt said. Officials are waiting on a cause of death, he said.

The second-degree assault, one count of strangulation and one count of fourth-degree assault are said to have occurred on or between Jan. 21-22. One count of strangulation and one count of fourth-degree assault are in relation to an alleged incident from on or about Aug. 1, 2020.

The alleged crimes and injuries

Court documents allege Golliher unlawfully and knowingly caused serious physical injury to Libke by “hitting, striking, and/or strangling her.” These documents also say Golliher was a family or household member of Libke at the time of the alleged crimes.

According to the probable cause affidavit for the case, Albany Police Department officers were dispatched to Albany General Hospital on Friday, Jan. 21 for a deceased woman. She was identified as Libke, and officers learned her boyfriend, Golliher, was the one who took her to the hospital.

The unidentified 911 caller said Libke seemed to have been assaulted and had black eyes and facial trauma.

The affidavit said Deputy Medical Examiner Jeanne Seelye examined Libke’s body and documented the following injuries:

Bruising “raccoon eyes” to both eyes with color ranging from dark blue to black

Bruise on the right side of the chin area with a cut consistent with striking an object

Bruise and swelling across the top of her forehead

Multiple bruises across her body, including on her chest, arms, upper flank area and back. Seelye noted these bruises seemed to be in various stages of healing, ranging from old to within 12 to 24 hours

Bruising around the mouth

Rigor mortis in the legs and arms and livor mortis which had become blanchable, or non-fixed

On Jan. 22, the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office conducted another exam of Libke. The following injuries were documented:

Petechiae in the left eye, mouth and nose consistent with manual strangulation

Neck bruising, internal bruising to the neck muscle, and pressure to restriction to the jugular vein, all consistent with manual strangulation

Police interview the suspect

The BCSO investigated the case and interviewed Golliher, according to the affidavit.

Golliher told the agency he was engaged to Libke and lived with her inside of his truck that he parks in an area near Hoskins Road to camp at night.

The suspect admitted to being with Libke on the morning of Jan. 22, saying they woke up at around 5:30 a.m. He said Libke complained about having a stomach ache, according to the affidavit.

Golliher said he then drove the two of them to his jobsite in Alsea at around 9 a.m. After this, the couple went to Corvallis and stopped at the Bi-Mart, Safeway and WinCo. Golliher told detectives Libke laid in the backseat of the truck the whole day and did not go into any store or speak with anyone.

He then drove to Fort Hoskins Park in Philomath where Libke went to use the bathroom and Golliher smoked a cigarette and let their dog out, according to the affidavit. He said he went to check on Libke in the bathroom after several minutes after hearing something, and found her on the bathroom floor.

Golliher said Libke was alone and he suggested all of her facial injuries were caused by Libke falling and hitting her head while on the toilet, according to the affidavit.

Golliher described finding Libke on her side with her pants around her ankles and feces all around her on the floor. He told detectives he tried to save Libke’s life and gave her chest compressions and mouth-to-mouth CPR.

He said he attempted to clean up Libke’s body and wrapped her in a blanket and started driving. At some point during the drive, he called his mother and asked to meet her in North Albany, according to the affidavit.

Golliher’s mother confirmed to detectives that her son called her and she met with him in North Albany. According to the affidavit, Golliher’s mother noticed Libke’s body was stiff with rigor mortis. She told her son he needed to call the police or go to the hospital. Golliher said he didn’t want to get police involved and drove to Albany General Hospital.

Golliher’s right hand was visibly swollen and bruised during the police interview. Golliher also allegedly tried to hide his hand multiple times during the interview. His right wrist also appeared swollen and bruised, according to the affidavit.

During the interview, Golliher denied having physical fights or arguments with Libke. He did admit to being the only one with Libke on Jan. 20-21 and said he did not see her harm herself.

A possible history of domestic violence

Although Golliher denied any physical altercations with Libke, the affidavit says detectives interviewed multiple members of Libke’s family who say otherwise.

A possible history of domestic violence

Family members told detectives Libke had confided in them that Golliher often hurts her. They also say Golliher “beats the shit” out of her. They recounted seeing injuries and bruises on Libke and provided BCSO with photos showing injury to Libke’s neck.

One family member told detectives Libke had told him that Golliher “choked her until she passed out” and left her to die on Aug. 1, 2020. Libke allegedly told the family member to “take pictures of what he did to me in case I end up dead.” She also allegedly said Golliher told her, “Do you know how easy I could kill you right now?”

Witnesses to Golliher and Libke’s relationship say it was an abusive one, according to the affidavit.

Cause for arrest and an ongoing investigation

The affidavit said evidence shows Golliher transported a “likely deceased and severely injured” Libke to the hospital after his own admission that he was the only person to see her during the timeframe she died.

Based on the injuries to Libke’s body, officers do not believe a single fall from a toilet caused them. Instead, multiple blunt force strikes or blows appear to be the cause, according to the affidavit.

Duffitt said the agency is working on positively identifying the cause and manner of death of Libke, and those pieces of information are all relevant to the case. He said a final report regarding Libke’s cause of death has not been provided to police, and he noted this usually takes a little bit of time.

Golliher is a suspect and person of interest in regards to Libke’s death investigation, according to Duffitt.

“The sheriff’s office, district attorney’s office, Albany Police Department and Corvallis Police Department are helping process this investigation, and we intend to release more detailed information at a later time once we get to that point in the investigation,” Duffitt said.

During Golliher’s arraignment on Monday, Judge Locke Williams appointed Daniel Armstrong as Golliher’s attorney and set the suspect’s bail at $300,000. Golliher is prohibited from having contact with Libke’s family. His next court appearance is set for 8:30 a.m., Monday, Jan. 31

Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @maddiepfeifer_

