Albany man suspected of sex abuse

An Albany man has been arrested and is suspected of sexually abusing a nine-year-old girl.

Brian Earl Crousser, 54, was arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Wednesday afternoon on charges of first-degree sex abuse and first-degree unlawful sexual penetration.

During the arraignment, Judge Keith Stein appointed Michael Lowry and Edward Talmadge as Crousser's defense attorneys. Stein set Crousser's security at $100,000.

The Linn County Sheriff's Office investigated the case after receiving a referral from the Oregon Department of Human Services in January, according to a news release.

The accuser said she was abused by Crousser in 2021, the news release states. According to the charging document, the crimes allegedly occurred in April 2021.

Crousser's next court appearance in the matter is scheduled for March 21.

Those with information about the case should contact Detective Tracy White at 541-917-6652.

