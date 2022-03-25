Albany murder suspect located in California

An Albany woman wanted in connection to a February homicide was arrested by the Oceanside Police Department in California.

Officers with Oceanside PD arrested Elizabeth Nicole Tyler Jimenez, 42, on March 16, according to the department's public information officer, Jennifer Atenza.

Albany police had asked for the public’s help in locating Jimenez around a month ago after her roommate, Elvin “Al” Pierce, 75, was found dead in his house in the 500 block of 26th Avenue Southeast.

According to an Albany Police Department news release, Pierce died from "homicidal violence."

At the time, Albany police also asked the public to be on the lookout for Pierce’s tan/beige 2004 Buick Park Avenue four-door sedan which was missing from the residence.

The car seems to have been the key to finding the suspect.

According to Atenza, Oceanside police was alerted on March 3 to the missing vehicle thanks to a camera system inside a police vehicle that automatically reads license plates.

The vehicle looked abandoned, but officers suspected Jimenez was still in the area. After a thorough search of the downtown area, Jimenez wasn’t located. Working with Albany officers, Oceanside police started looking for any evidence of transactions made by Jimenez at local businesses.

After reviewing surveillance videos in the areas, officers were able to pinpoint Jimenez's likely location.

“She made a lot of effort to conceal her appearance,” Atenza said. “But officers did really good, thorough police work to identify her.”

Officers located Jimenez near that town's city hall, according to Atenza. Jimenez was held at a local jail before being extradited back to Albany.

APD Lt. Buck Pearce said Jimenez is a suspect in the homicide, and at this time, there is no information on any other suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

“Oceanside police were fantastic to work with,” Pearce said. “Without their help, we wouldn’t have located Jimenez.”

