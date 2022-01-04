Albany police officer-involved shooting on Christmas Eve ruled justified

An Albany police shooting on Christmas Eve has been ruled justified by Linn County District Attorney Doug Marteeny.

To come to his decision, Marteeny said he reviewed the investigation conducted by the Corvallis Police Department. He looked at body camera and patrol vehicle video footage and reviewed the interview associated with the incident.

In a letter sent to CPD Detective Greg Kantola dated Dec. 30, Marteeny determined Albany police Officer Jim Estes' actions were “legally justified.”

The incident

According to an APD news release on the agency’s Facebook page, officers responded at around 6 p.m. Dec. 24 to the area of Ninth Avenue and Southeast Jackson Street to investigate a man accused of violating a restraining order.

The man was later identified as Thomas Leonard Jones, 51.

According to a probable cause affidavit for the case, the 911 call came from Jones’ estranged wife, who was at the Second Hand Shelter in Albany. At the time, CPD had probable cause to arrest Jones for violating a restraining order, according to the affadavit.

When APD Officer Estes tried to speak with Jones, according to the affidavit, the suspect was uncooperative and armed himself with two large knives. At this point, Jones reportedly told Estes he would not go back to jail.

As Jones allegedly became more aggressive, he began yelling at Estes and walking toward the officer with a knife in each hand. According to the affidavit, Estes ordered Jones to drop the knives multiple times. Estes then tried to move away from Jones.

Initially, Jones allegedly approached Estes at a walking pace, but then moved faster and lunged toward the officer with “both knives lifted up,” according to the affidavit.

At this point, Estes, an 18-year veteran of the Albany Police Department, fired his duty weapon, striking Jones in the leg.

“Confronted with this deadly threat, Officer Estes had no choice but to defend himself by shooting his gun at Mr. Jones,” Marteeny wrote in the letter. “It wasn’t until a second shot was fired that Mr. Jones began to change his behaviors towards Officer Estes.”

According to the news release, Jones dropped the knife, and officers provided lifesaving efforts while Albany Fire Department personnel responded. Jones was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

After being released from the hospital, CPD arrested Jones for violating a restraining order and unlawful use of a weapon. He is currently lodged in Linn County Jail.

The investigation

The matter regarding Estes’ justification for the use of force is closed, according to Marteeny.

“Officer Estes acted professionally and courageously,” Marteeny wrote. “The actions observed here clearly show that Mr. Jones acted criminally towards Officer Estes. My office has filed charges against Mr. Jones and intends to hold him accountable for his actions.”

On Dec. 27, Jones was arraigned on an unlawful use of a weapon charge in Linn County Circuit Court. According to Oregon’s online court system, the court appointed Dillon Duxbury as Jones’ attorney, and Michael Paul is representing the state. The next court hearing for the matter is set for Jan. 10.

Jones has two open cases in Benton County. These charges include strangulation and fourth-degree assault allegedly against his estranged wife, as well as a reckless driving charge.

A string of alleged threats to local police

The Christmas Eve incident isn’t the only recent occurrence in which suspects allegedly threatened police.

Just a day before, on Dec. 23 at around 8:26 a.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and Sweet Home police responded to reports of an armed disturbance at the 1000 block of North River Drive in Sweet Home.

According to a probable cause affidavit for the case, the caller said a man was “arming himself with several knives and threatening to kill people.”

When deputies arrived, the suspect locked himself in his room. According to the affidavit, it was determined the man may have mental issues, and the threats were made to people who did not exist. Officers identified the suspect as Kirk Ferguson, 40.

When officers were about to clear the scene, Ferguson allegedly threatened to blow up the law enforcement personnel.

According to the affidavit, Ferguson came out of his room briefly to allegedly toss a “smoking hissing” device into the hallway. He allegedly threw more devices after officers evacuated the building. The devices were identified as green aerosol canisters with nails taped to the outside.

Police allege Ferguson exited and walked down the street holding a machete. The affidavit states Ferguson made threats to kill and blow up law enforcement personnel.

Officers allegedly used two separate Taser deployments because Ferguson would not drop the machete. According to the affidavit, the stun gun was ineffective because Ferguson was wearing improvised body armor made from a frying pan and a metal street sign.

Ferguson was booked into Linn County Jail on Dec. 23. He was arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Dec. 27 and is facing multiple counts of of attempted second-degree assault, possession of hoax destructive device, unlawful use of weapon and menacing.

Another Albany incident

Two days later, at around 5:30 a.m. Christmas Day, an APD officer made a traffic stop at the 2500 block of Eighth Avenue in Albany. The driver, suspected to be Robin Ray Gilliland, 51, fled and allegedly fired a gun at pursuing officers.

According to an APD news release, neither officer was hit by gunfire, but one officer did sustain minor injuries from flying debris. Officers took cover and could not locate the suspect.

On Dec. 28, the Linn Benton Regional SWAT team surrounded Gilliland’s residence and arrested him for outstanding felony warrants and on suspicion of two counts of attempted aggravated murder.

Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @maddiepfeifer_

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.