Alsea man arrested on multiple sex abuse charges

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office have arrested an Alsea resident who is suspected of several sexual abuse charges involving a minor.

According to a press release from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Reeves, 40, was arrested on Sept. 22 in Florence, Oregon.

He is charged with three counts of first-degree rape, seven counts of first-degree sodomy, two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, three counts of third-degree sexual abuse, one count of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and one count of strangulation.

The arrest comes after a minor female told the Benton County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 21 that she had been sexually assaulted by Reeves over the course of five months in 2019.

Reeves was interviewed and taken into custody before being transported back to Corvallis and lodged into the Benton County Jail. He pleaded not guilty to all charges on Thursday, and Benton County Circuit Court Judge Locke Williams set Reeves’ bail at $250,000. His next court hearing is set for Oct. 5.

