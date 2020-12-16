Alsea man charged with assault, burglary after alleged fight with stepmom's boyfriend

An Alsea man was arraigned in Benton County Circuit Court on Wednesday for allegedly breaking into his stepmother’s home and assaulting her boyfriend.

Benton County sheriff’s deputies responded to a home on Lobster Valley Road in Alsea on Tuesday around 5:20 p.m. after a woman reported her stepson, 50-year-old Anthony Howard Lund, had broken into her home and assaulted her boyfriend.

The boyfriend told deputies he was upstairs in the house on Monday when he heard a loud banging outside. When he went to investigate, according to a probable cause affidavit, he said he saw Lund break through a door and come after him with a baseball bat in one hand and an axe in the other.

After saying he was hit on the head multiple times by Lund, according to the affidavit, the boyfriend said he fought with Lund until they both tired, and they talked things out before Lund left. When contacted by law enforcement, Lund reportedly told deputies the boyfriend had been messing with belongings in the trailer Lund lives in, also located on the property, so Lund went to the house to confront him.

Lund was arrested for second-degree assault, menacing, first-degree burglary, unlawful use of a weapon, second-degree criminal mischief and first-degree criminal trespassing. He pleaded not guilty to each charge.