Autistic man sentenced more than 45 years for sex crimes against girl

An autistic Corvallis man on Monday morning was sentenced to more than 45 years in prison for sexual crimes committed against a girl for roughly four years beginning when she was about 8 years old.

Michael Brian Killion, 37, pleaded guilty to 24 felony counts and was sentenced to a total of 550 months by Judge Joan E. Demarest in Benton County Circuit Court.

The guilty pleas included 10 counts of first-degree sodomy and 12 counts of first-degree sexual penetration, all Class A felonies; one count of first-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony; and one count of second-degree rape, also a Class B felony.

The Class A crimes, Measure 11 offenses with mandatory minimum sentences, carry a maximum of 25 years in prison, and the Class B crimes a maximum of 10 years. The crimes occurred between 2003 and 2008.

Benton County Chief Deputy District Attorney Ryan Joslin, who prosecuted the case, requested a sentence totaling 25 years. Joslin said Demarest found no basis to step out of the Measure 11 sentence.

“She determined the defendant, while withstanding the mild to moderate autism that he experienced, he was able to form criminal intent to act in a calculated manner to commit the crimes,” Joslin said.