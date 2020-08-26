Ava Carey search party on for Thursday, Corvallis community chips in to find missing teen

The search continues for Corvallis 16-year-old Ava Carey, who’s been missing since last week.
“Nothing has changed,” said Rebekah Carey, Ava’s oldest sister. “We’re still in the same situation that we were in a week ago, unfortunately.”
Those interested in helping locate the teen are invited, with coronavirus precautions in mind, to Cheldelin Middle School on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. for a search party. Carey said this event will be a “one week reinvigoration” of the community’s efforts so far to find her little sister.
Ava was last seen with her custom-painted skateboard after 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, near the 700 block of Northeast Conifer Boulevard. She is known to be 5'6" tall and weigh around 105 pounds. She has braces, her eyes are hazel and her hair is a reddish auburn color about shoulder-length, but is shaved on one side. When she didn’t return home as expected that evening, her family reported her to the police as missing.
In the week since her disappearance, numerous locals and businesses have contributed their resources to the search. With the help of RBLB Marketing, a website acting as a hub of information on Ava’s disappearance has been launched.
A close friend of Carey’s has designed all of the “Missing” posters, residents and officers have flown drones over the area, Corvallis Custom designed and put up a banner on its shop visible to Highway 99 and donated 40 yard signs, Elements Design has also donated yard signs and 2 Towns Ciderhouse has banners in the works to attach to delivery trucks.
“Basically, every single copy shop in Corvallis has donated some amount of posters at the very least,” Carey added. “It’s just an amazing example of everyone in the community coming together and showing unity.”
A “Wall of Hope” will also be set up for Ava at the baseball field near Cheldelin Middle School for those who want to pay tribute to her by leaving a ribbon or note.
Carey also extends her gratitude to local law enforcement for their continued efforts to find Ava. Along with the Corvallis School District, the Corvallis Police, the FBI and Benton County District Attorney John Haroldson have been involved in the search process. State Senator Sara Gelser has also spoken out about Ava’s disappearance and provided tips to aid the public’s search for her.
“There’s an amazing amount of different departments and agencies that have been brought in,” she said. “It’s very extensive.”
Despite the initial outpouring of support, Carey said it is still vital that no stone be left unturned.
“The most important thing that the police department has said is that they’re not excluding anything at this time.”
For more information on how to help, visit bringavahome.com. Anyone with information relevant to Ava’s disappearance can call CPD at 541-766-6911 or use the online tip sheet at corvallisoregon.gov/police/page/search-ava-carey. There is a $5,000 reward being offered to anyone with information that results in her safe return.
