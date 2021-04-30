Benton County DA says Corvallis police justified in fatally shooting Philomath man on April 3

The Benton County district attorney has determined Corvallis Police Officer Daniel Granillo was justified in fatally shooting Jeffrey Appelt on April 3.

District Attorney John Haroldson announced in an email on Friday that his office has concluded Granillo was acting in accordance with Oregon law for the use of deadly force, which says someone is justified in use of deadly force if the person reasonably believes the target is “committing or attempting to commit a felony involving the use or threatened imminent use of physical force against a person” or is “using or about to use unlawful deadly physical force against a person.”

Chief Deputy District Attorney Ryan Joslin, Senior Deputy District Attorney Amie Matusko and Haroldson “met with members of the Benton County Major Crimes Team to discuss and implement a plan for investigating the use of deadly force by Corvallis Police Department Officer Daniel Granillo” on April 3, according to Haroldson.

Haroldson’s report said that, in addition to discussions with detectives and officers investigating the shooting, they reviewed police reports concerning Appelt prior to April 3, parole supervision records, medical and mental health records, video footage of events leading up to the shooting, footage of the shooting itself and other records.