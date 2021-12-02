Benton County Sheriff's marine program receives Captains Award

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office marine program has received an award from the Oregon State Marine Board.

In November, the Oregon State Marine Board recognized the law enforcement agency with the Captains Award.

“I was honored, and I was proud of my marine deputies,” Benton County Sheriff's Lt. Toby Bottorff said. “Because if I didn’t have good deputies that could do the job and patrol the rivers, the program wouldn’t be successful.”

Bottorff is at the lead for the program and has a small group of deputies working under him.

The Oregon State Marine Board is the governing body for public waterways in the state and is also in charge of licensing all boats and personal watercrafts. The organization gives out a few awards to marine law enforcement programs based on criteria, including boating safety education, operational violations per hour and boating enforcement reports.

“Benton County Sheriff’s Office marine program, under Lt. Toby Bottorff, earned this recognition for delivering excellent public service by maximizing their skills and capabilities — and stretching every dollar of their Marine Board funding,” a news release from OSMB says.

The program focuses on patrolling nearby rivers and keeping community members safe. The program’s jurisdiction includes the Willamette River from Buena Vista to Harrisburg, the Santiam River from the Willamette River to Jefferson, as well as the Marys, Long Tom and Alsea rivers.

Some of the responsibilities of the marine patrol program include ensuring boaters have life jackets and safety signaling devices and that boats have necessary safety equipment, issuing citations for criminal activity and operating search and rescue missions on the water.

Bottorff said a lot of the work marine deputies do includes ridding the rivers of potential hazards and patrolling dangerous areas.

“A lot of the times we do a water rescue is because a deputy was in the area when it happened,” he said.

According to Bottorff, the marine patrol season is generally from May to mid-September. During the off-season, marine deputies are available to answer calls for water rescues and other incidents on the rivers. Throughout the busy season, there are both full- and part-time marine deputies. The program is also currently hiring.

The Oregon State Marine Board is the main funder for the county’s marine program. Bottorff estimates the organization provides around $60,000 for operating costs. He said these funds come from boat registration fees. The Sheriff’s Office contributes additional funding.

In the news release announcing the award, the OSMB referenced the “financial constraints” of the county’s marine patrol program, saying the agency maximizes the lifespan of its equipment and has a “get ‘er done” attitude.

“We pride ourselves on being able to offer an exceptional marine program with the funding we have,” Bottorff said.

With the winter season coming, Bottorff urges boaters to wear the life jackets. He added that over his years with the marine program, more than half of the drownings he’s seen could have been prevented with a life jacket.

“We do enforce life jackets with citations because we see the importance of it, and it does save lives,” he said.

Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media.

