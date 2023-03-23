The Benton County Sheriff's Office is seeking more information surrounding the death of a 2-month-old girl in Corvallis.

Deputies initially arrested Corvallis resident Andrew Levi Oaks on suspicion of criminal mistreatment in connection to the death of Opal Oaks, Andrew Oak's daughter.

Law enforcement had responded to the 1700 block of Northeast Conifer Boulevard after receiving reports of an unconscious infant on Feb. 26.

Medics immediately transported the baby to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, according to a Benton County Sheriff's news release at the time.

Now a month later, the agency is seeking to track Opal's movements since her birth. Investigators are seeking information regarding the welfare and location of Opal Oaks from Dec. 16 to her death Feb. 26.

Anyone who saw Andrew Oaks, Barbara Oaks or Deborah Albin in the presence of an infant during the two-month span is asked to contact the sheriff's office at its anonymous tip line at 541-753-8477 or email the agency at BentonCoSheriff@bentoncountyor.gov and reference case #2023-526.