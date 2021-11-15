Benton County woman dies in custody at Wilsonville prison

A woman from Benton County died in custody at Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville on Monday morning, Nov. 15.

Sarah Maebell Rodgers, 27, entered custody on April 16, according to a news release, and was serving 25 months following a 2020 conviction for assaulting a public safety officer and harassment.

That incident happened while Rodgers was lodged in the Benton County Jail in Corvallis, where court documents state she harmed a corrections officer.

She was transferred to Coffee Creek following her conviction after pleading guilty to those charges.

The cause of her death is still being determined by the Oregon State Police medical examiner’s office, according to a press release by the Department of Corrections. The release says that Rodgers died at a local hospital.

Rodgers was previously convicted following a Feb. 1, 2018, incident in which she broke into the Benton County Public Health building brandishing a knife and threatening to kill a woman who worked there.

She was also connected to a 2017 incident in which she allegedly wielded a realistic-looking toy gun and told officers to shoot her.

