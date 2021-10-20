Colorado man accused of robbing Corvallis Bakery – of coffee

Johnson allegedly stopped and confronted James, pulled out a blade and said: “If you get any closer, I’ll stab you,” according to the affidavit. James said he believed Johnson was going to cut him.

The affidavit says the officer found Johnson at Northwest Fourth Street and Northwest Van Buren Avenue, and Johnson admitted to being involved in the alleged confrontation. However, Johnson told the officer that it was James who was threatening him. Johnson also denied pointing the blade at James.

Later the same day, at about 1 p.m., the police officer contacted an employee of the bakery who was present during the incident. The employee said a man with white hair paid for Johnson’s original meal and coffee. However, refills are not free, and the staff was certain that Johnson did not pay for his refills.

In an email, James said this is not the first time the bakery has been a victim of this kind of crime.