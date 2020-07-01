Corvallis downtown window-breaker gets 120 days in jail

The man arrested for destroying large display windows at a number of downtown Corvallis businesses in May will spend four months in jail.
Mathew Jareth Jason McGowan, 25, was sentenced to 120 days in custody and one year of post-prison supervision Tuesday by Judge Matthew J. Donohue in Benton County Circuit Court.
McGowan pleaded guilty to nine different charges: three counts of first-degree criminal mischief, a felony, and six of second-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor. The felony counts each carried a 30-day sentence, and the misdemeanor counts carried five-day sentences.
Due to the aggravated nature and number of crimes and victims, prosecutors were able to negotiate a higher sentence, known as an upward dispositional departure, said Amie Matusko, Benton County senior deputy district attorney.
Based on Oregon sentencing guidelines, McGowan's presumptive sentence would have been less given his lack of criminal history in the state, Matusko said.
Windows at seven downtown businesses were smashed the night of May 17. Five Star Sports, Many Hands Trading Co., the Clothes Tree, the Toy Factory, Northern Star, Runway Fashion Exchange and the Kid Shoppe all suffered extensive damage.
McGowan, a transient who is listed in court documents with a Tigard address, was also charged with removing Pacific Power meter tags.
During a Corvallis City Council meeting a few days later, City Manager Mark Shepard said McGowan recently arrived in town and was living at a homeless camp just south of the downtown area.
A crowdfunding page organized by the Downtown Corvallis Association to help pay for the damage raised more than $24,000. Checks of between $550 and $1,400 were distributed to the affected businesses in early June.
The remaining funds were expected to be used to promote downtown businesses as they reopened during the pandemic.
McGowan is to have no contact with the victims and have no unlawful contact with the city of Corvallis. The restitution amount he will be ordered to repay remains undecided while repair costs are totaled, Matusko said.
McGowan on Wednesday remained in the Benton County Jail, where he has been lodged since his May 18 arrest. He will serve his sentence there, with credit for time served.
Clark Willes, McGowan’s court-appointed attorney, could not be reached for comment.
