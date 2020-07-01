Corvallis downtown window-breaker gets 120 days in jail

During a Corvallis City Council meeting a few days later, City Manager Mark Shepard said McGowan recently arrived in town and was living at a homeless camp just south of the downtown area.

A crowdfunding page organized by the Downtown Corvallis Association to help pay for the damage raised more than $24,000. Checks of between $550 and $1,400 were distributed to the affected businesses in early June.

The remaining funds were expected to be used to promote downtown businesses as they reopened during the pandemic.

McGowan is to have no contact with the victims and have no unlawful contact with the city of Corvallis. The restitution amount he will be ordered to repay remains undecided while repair costs are totaled, Matusko said.

McGowan on Wednesday remained in the Benton County Jail, where he has been lodged since his May 18 arrest. He will serve his sentence there, with credit for time served.

Clark Willes, McGowan’s court-appointed attorney, could not be reached for comment.

