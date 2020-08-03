You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Corvallis man accused of Albany sex crimes

Corvallis man accused of Albany sex crimes

{{featured_button_text}}
Glenn Hallas

Glenn Hallas

A Corvallis man was accused in Linn County Circuit Court of sex crimes that reportedly occurred nearly a decade ago.

Glenn John Hallas, 55, was charged during a hearing on Monday with first-degree sodomy, first-degree sex abuse and another sex crime.

The crimes allegedly occurred between October 2010 and October 2012. The victim was a girl who was under the age of 12 at the time and she knew Hallas.

The Albany Police Department investigated the case.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News