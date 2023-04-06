Corvallis police suspect a Corvallis man committed sex crimes against a minor.

Officers arrested Christopher Kyle Pitts, 54, and booked him in the Benton County Jail on Tuesday, April 4.

Court documents allege Pitts sexually abused a minor younger than 14 in August 2019.

Pitts is also accused of multiple instances of child pornography. According to court documents, Pitts revealed his face in a video while allegedly recording a minor. He is also alleged to have had recordings showing a minor as the child slept. All alleged crimes are said to have occurred in August 2019.

Pitts was scheduled to be arraigned in Benton County Circuit Court on Wednesday, April 5, but according to paperwork filed on Oregon's online court database, the defendant appeared before the judge but refused to participate in the hearing.

Benton County Circuit Court Judge Locke Williams appointed Christian Strahl as Pitts' defense attorney. Pitts is facing alleged charges of first-degree sexual abuse and four counts of second-degree encouraging child sexual abuse.

Another arraignment is scheduled for Thursday, April 6.