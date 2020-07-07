Corvallis man arrested after allegedly kicking a puppy to death

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 25-year-old Corvallis man is accused of killing a 5-month-old Dachshund on Monday evening.

Corvallis police officers responded to a report of a dog being killed at an apartment on 209 NE Conifer Blvd. According to CPD, Junhyeok Jeong became angry with the dog and kicked it, causing it to strike a wall or door.

After Jeong told his wife what happened, police said, she then called CPD. The long-haired Dachshund was found unresponsive when help arrived and, despite an officer performing CPR on the puppy, it later died.

Jeong was arraigned Tuesday before Judge Matthew Donohue on two felony first-degree aggravated animal abuse charges and two misdemeanor first-degree animal abuse charges. He pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution in his case is led by District Attorney Jake Kamins, who handles animal abuse trials throughout the state.

Jeong's next appearance in court is scheduled for August 3.

Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.