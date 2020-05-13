Corvallis man arrested for spraying bear mace in coffee shop

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Corvallis man is facing charges, including assault after discharging bear spray in a local coffee shop.

On Sunday around 9:08 a.m., 49-year-old Darren Perreard became upset with Tried & True Coffee Co. staff when he was told they weren't accepting cash due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Corvallis police.

So Perreard began spraying bear mace into the air before leaving the store.

"It's basically pepper spray," said police Lt. Joel Goodwin, "Sometimes it’s more concentrated than that and in a larger canister."

When police later found him, Perreard was also in possession of methamphetamine. He was charged for disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, assault, unlawful use of mace and the drug possession.

Although he didn't spray it directly into anyone's face, there were two other people in the store at that time. It's unclear if Perreard came to the shop with the intention of spraying people.

"It’s not exactly a prohibited thing to carry around generally," Goodwin said.

Goodwin also added that there have not been reported bear sightings recently.

“After over two decades in this profession, it’s not really feasible to be able to predict everyone’s thought process," the police spokesman said. "Ultimately it would be up to a judge and jury to decide the penalty for his actions.”

Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net.

