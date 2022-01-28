Corvallis man dies in custody of Oregon Department of Corrections

A Corvallis man incarcerated since 1999 has died in custody.

William Holdorf, 86, died Friday, Jan. 28, according to a news release from the Oregon DOC. He was incarcerated at Snake River Correctional Institution in Ontario and died in the infirmary while on hospice care.

Oregon State Police have been notified, according to the news release.

Holdorf came into DOC custody on Oct. 28, 1999. According to Oregon’s online court database, Holdorf was convicted in Benton County Circuit Court of two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of sexual penetration with a foreign object. Additional counts of sodomy, incest and sexual abuse were dismissed.

Holdorf’s earliest release date was Nov. 17, 2028.

