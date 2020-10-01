Corvallis man reports numerous firearms, ammo stolen from unlocked vehicle

Corvallis police are investigating a report that several thousand dollars' worth of firearms were stolen from an unlocked vehicle this past weekend.
Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Corvallis resident Eytan Brodsky said that at least seven firearms were stolen from a vehicle he and his friends were using after they returned to Corvallis from the Mary’s Peak area, where they’d been shooting.
Brodsky posted about the theft on Facebook to “reach more people so more people can be on the look(out) for sketchy gun deals in the coming few weeks.” In the post, he said he and some friends were unloading guns at one of their houses in the 600 block of Northwest Kings Boulevard. After returning outside from using the restroom, he wrote, the remaining guns and ammo were missing from the still-unlocked vehicle.
According to his post, the missing items include a registered short-barrel AR-15 semiautomatic rifle with two 30-round magazines and built with a Daniel Defense upper as well as an Aero Precision Inc. lower, another AR-15 with a 16-inch barrel and built with a Palmetto State Armory upper as well as an Anderson Manufacturing lower, a Gen5 Glock 17 pistol, a Polymer 80 Glock 19 pistol with no serial number, a Glock 43 pistol, a Mossberg 500A shotgun with wood furniture and an 18.5-inch barrel, a gray .22LR-caliber Ruger Wrangler pistol and a box with around 70 rounds of 9 mm bullets.
“I realize it was really stupid to leave them in the car unattended,” his post said. “I'm honestly not really sure what we were thinking, we were tired and just wanted to go back home.”
According to Corvallis Police Department spokesman Lt. Ryan Eaton, Brodsky is the only named victim in the case. Both Eaton and Brodsky declined to comment further now that an investigation is underway.
Nia Tariq can be reached at 541-812-6091. Follow her on Twitter @NiaTariq.
