Corvallis man reports numerous firearms, ammo stolen from unlocked vehicle

Corvallis police are investigating a report that several thousand dollars' worth of firearms were stolen from an unlocked vehicle this past weekend.

Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Corvallis resident Eytan Brodsky said that at least seven firearms were stolen from a vehicle he and his friends were using after they returned to Corvallis from the Mary’s Peak area, where they’d been shooting.

Brodsky posted about the theft on Facebook to “reach more people so more people can be on the look(out) for sketchy gun deals in the coming few weeks.” In the post, he said he and some friends were unloading guns at one of their houses in the 600 block of Northwest Kings Boulevard. After returning outside from using the restroom, he wrote, the remaining guns and ammo were missing from the still-unlocked vehicle.