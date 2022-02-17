Corvallis, meet your new fire chief

It started with a fire.

Corvallis native Ben Janes was driving past a fire scene one day and thought it looked like an exciting and active job. At the time, he was working in golf. He's really good at golf.

But next thing he knew, Janes was calling the Corvallis Fire Department. Soon after, he was going on ride-alongs with CFD.

Fast forward two decades, and Ben Janes, 45, is the department’s newest fire chief.

“This is my town; it’s where I grew up,” Janes said. “I did all my schooling here. … It’s cool to be a part of taking care of the community I’m from and live in.”

Janes served as interim fire chief during a three-month transition period following the resignation of previous Corvallis Fire Chief Ken McCarthy in October. According to City Manager Mark Shepard, McCarthy left the department for personal reasons.

Not only was Janes was born and raised in Corvallis, but he graduated from Linn-Benton Community College and Oregon State University. He started as a volunteer firefighter with the Corvallis Fire Department in September 2001. By 2002, he had his first paid position with the department.

Throughout the next 20 years, he would work his way through the ranks as a fire prevention assistant, firefighter, lieutenant, battalion chief and deputy fire chief.

Janes said he didn’t plan on working his way up into leadership positions so quickly. It just kind of happened. His years of experience in the various roles has helped prepare him to take on the job of chief, he said.

“When you choose this profession, you have things that live with you the rest of your life,” Janes said.

He recalled a moment where he had to make the call about putting his crew in harm’s way. For him, this was a defining moment in his career and one that stuck with him.

“For me, it’s easier to do the job instead of putting other people at risk of harm,” Janes said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Twenty years at one agency can be taxing for some. But for Janes, he is happy to have spent the entirety of his career in Corvallis.

The medium-sized department allows staff to know one another no matter where they're stationed, he said. It also means there are more opportunities for growth and collaboration.

“You can have influence in the organization,” he said. “You might not get that at a bigger department.”

Looking forward, Janes said he’s excited for the challenges that will come with the new job title. Specifically, he wants to address the high call volume CFD is experiencing.

In 2021, the department had around 9,500 calls, he said. This number has increased dramatically since Janes started with the agency. He added that taking on the job of chief during these times is exciting but overwhelming too.

“It’s emotional,” he said. “It’s humbling to think about the responsibility of keeping crews and community members safe and to be there for community members when they need us.”

That responsibility is one Janes doesn’t take lightly. He said he plans on building on the work of previous chiefs and CFD personnel.

“It’s not about me,” Janes said. “It’s about the mission and carrying on the legacy of those who’ve gotten us here.”

Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @maddiepfeifer_

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.