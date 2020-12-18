Corvallis pedophile sentenced to more than 38 years for abusing infant

A Corvallis man who repeatedly raped and produced pornographic material with an infant was sentenced to over 38 years in prison on Friday.

On Jan. 30, 2019, Edd Sterling Lahar was reported to police for having inappropriate images on his phone involving a baby and Lahar in the nude, according to a probable cause affidavit. After requesting a visit from Child Protective Services and ordering a search warrant on Lahar’s home, police seized numerous computers and phones from the residence on Jan. 31.

During a search of the devices, the affidavit continued, police found over 100 images of Lahar sexually abusing the infant, beginning when the child was less than 2 months old and spanning from June 2018 to January 2019. All of the media had been deleted, but it was still accessible by police.

The then-30-year-old was arrested on Jan. 31 on 99 charges of sexual abuse-related crimes. In Benton County Circuit Court the following day, Lahar was arraigned on 25 charges, including three counts of first-degree rape, seven counts of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, one count of first-degree sodomy, seven counts of first-degree sexual abuse and seven counts of first-degree encouragement of child sexual abuse.

