Corvallis pilot dies in Florida plane crash

A Corvallis business owner and pilot has died following a plane crash in St. Augustine, Florida.

According to a news release from the International Aerobatic Club, Marianne Fox, 49, died Thursday, March 3 after a crash during a cross-country, non-aerobatic flight.

Peter Knudson, media representative for the National Transportation Safety Board, said the crash occurred around 4:58 p.m. EST March 2. The accident happened at the Northeast Florida Regional Airport.

A Thursday morning Facebook post from Fox’s fiancé, Jim Bourke, said the pilot issued a declaration of emergency during her flight. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

According to the NTSB, Fox was flying an Extra NG airplane, an aerobatic aircraft.

The International Aerobatic Club news release said Fox became a member of in 2019, shortly after getting her private pilot's license. She started competing in aerobatic competitions at the Corvallis airport in 2020 and was the contest director of the 2021 Corvallis Corkscrew, a competition for aerobatic pilots.

“We are so happy to have known Marianne and to have experienced the joy of sharing our lives with her, yet our grief will never pass,” Bourke, who is the IAC president, said in his post. “Arrangements are being made for a funeral near her childhood home in Oregon.”

Fox, a Corvallis native, was the owner of popular downtown shop ReStyle Home in Corvallis and consignment store ReStyle Resale in Albany.

“ReStyle will continue to be a pillar for our community,” the shop said in a Facebook post. “Marianne’s legacy will live on through our beautiful stores, strong team and our cherished memories. We are sending love to all who crossed paths with our incredible friend.”

