The Corvallis Police Department has arrested two suspects for their alleged involvement in a skate park stabbing that left one man with multiple life-threatening wounds.

Officers arrested a 39-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy, both with no fixed addresses, on suspicion of assault charges, according to a CPD news release. The agency did not release the names of the suspects.

On March 22 at around 3:05 a.m., officers responded to the Eric Scott McKinley Skate Park for a reported stabbing. When law enforcement arrived on scene, they found a 41-year-old homeless man with multiple stab wounds. Medics transported the victim to a hospital for treatment.

One week later and police have arrested two suspects on alleged charges of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, third-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact Detective Josh Zessin at 541-766-6924.