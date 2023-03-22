The Corvallis Police Department is investigating a stabbing at the local skate park.

Officers responded to the Eric Scott McKinley Skate Park at around 3:05 a.m. Wednesday, March 22 for a report of a stabbing, according to an agency news release.

After arriving on scene, officers found the victim, a 41-year-old homeless man, with stab wounds. Medics transported the victim to the emergency room to be treated for his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and law enforcement personnel will be in the area of the skate park throughout the day.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Corvallis PD Detective Josh Zessin at 541-766-6924.

