Corvallis restaurant owner charged with tax evasion

A Corvallis restaurant owner has been indicted by a Eugene-based federal grand jury for tax evasion and hiding cash from his businesses.

Meeraali Shaik, owner of Evergreen Indian Cuisine, was charged with one count of tax evasion on Thursday. He is the owner of Evergreen Indian Cuisine, with locations in Corvallis and Eugene.

Court documents allege that from before 2013 and continuing until 2017, Shaik evaded full assessment of his personal income taxes, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Oregon.

Prosecutors allege he did this by providing his tax preparer with incomplete bank and income records. Court documents also accuse Shaik of providing false information regarding cash receipts from his restaurants.

According to the news release, Shaik allegedly used part of the underreported cash receipts to make mortgage payments on properties in Corvallis, Eugene and Chandler, Arizona. He is said to have made wire transfers to a bank account in India.

Shaik is scheduled to make his first federal court appearance before a U.S. Magistrate Judge on Nov. 2. If convicted, he faces a minimum of five years in prison as well as a $100,000 fine.