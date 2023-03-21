Dozens of uniformed officers and police patrol vehicles on Tuesday morning, March 21, swarmed a warehouse just east of Corvallis and prepared to search for a person they deemed suspicious.

A training exercise worked cops in maneuvering together in small teams, a spokesperson said, and offered practice searching buildings and vehicles where someone might be armed.

Trainers, including some from Albany and outlying agencies, had planned the training for nine months, according to Ben Harvey, a Corvallis police lieutenant.

Comment threads on social media sprang up with the appearance of Benton County and Corvallis Police Department vehicles and police tape cordoning off a green industrial building on Southeast Roche Lane.

Linn County records indicate Corvallis applied for a property tax exemption at the about 77-acre lot, now managed by the municipality's parks department.

The training coincidentally occurred two days after Corvallis officers investigated a shooting connected to a report of two vehicles ramming each other for 30 minutes.