Corvallis woman guilty of homicide for DUII crash that killed daughter

The 32-year-old appeared via teleconference at the hearing, with Judge Norm Hill presiding.

“Ms. Carter’s pleas today are a compromise,” wrote her attorney Mike Flinn in an email to the Gazette-Times. “She had viable defenses to each of the crimes alleged, and we believe the District Attorney’s office would have had a difficult time convincing a jury that there was proof beyond a reasonable doubt that these crimes occurred. However, there are always risks in going to trial.”

As part of the deal, charges of second-degree manslaughter and second-degree criminal mischief were dismissed. A conviction on the manslaughter charge would have meant a mandatory minimum of six years and three months in prison for Carter, with her serving every day of that sentence.

“If convicted of manslaughter the effect on Ms. Carter and her family would have been disastrous,” Flinn said. “Therefore, this agreement was acceptable to Ms. Carter to resolve the matter."

Carter’s sentencing hearing is scheduled to be held in person at the Polk County Courthouse in Dallas on Dec. 1 at 1:15 p.m.

Nia Tariq can be reached at 541-812-6091. Follow her on Twitter @NiaTariq.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 3 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.