Corvallis woman identified as individual killed in crash near Philomath

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office has identified the Corvallis woman who was killed in a pickup-versus-bicycle crash on Sunday, Nov. 28 near Philomath.

Elizabeth Sisson was 78 years old.

The crash occurred at about 10:15 a.m. Sunday on Highway 34 near Decker Road, about 6 miles southwest of Philomath.

Based on witness statements, Sisson was riding her bicycle and attempting to turn east onto Decker Road. A Ford pickup driven by Joseph Bernard Richards, 61, of Albany was attempting to overtake Sisson. The Ford and the bicyclist collided, according to a Benton County Sheriff's Office news release.

Speed or impairment did not appear to be factors in the crash, and the Ford was towing a boat, a BCSO supervisor said in a brief interview on Sunday. Richards and a passenger inside the pickup were not injured in the wreck, the supervisor added.

The BCSO crash team continues to investigate the incident. The Philomath Police Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted with the investigation, according to the news release.

Those with information regarding the crash should contact Sgt. David Iverson at 541-766-6858.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 0