Couple facing drug charges after investigation into Alsea woman suspected of dealing

An Alsea couple was arraigned on multiple felonies this week after law enforcement found them to be in possession of drugs and packaging equipment close to a school and their small children.
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office had been investigating Amy Marie Ankarberg, 33, since getting a tip that she transports and sells drugs, and law enforcement noted in a probable cause affidavit that she recently had “strange travel patterns,” including stays at nearby hotels and numerous visits to local homes despite being a county resident.
On Tuesday around 9:30 p.m., after following in an unmarked vehicle, deputies pulled Ankarberg over for a traffic violation. They found a glass pipe in her purse, over $1,000 cash, scales, plastic baggies, pill capsules, glass beakers with meth residue, at least four grams of meth in a bag, and medicine bottles with the labels torn off, according to the affidavit.
Ankarberg was arrested that night and arraigned in Benton County Court on Wednesday. She pleaded not guilty to: felony unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, two counts of felonious tampering with drug records and felony unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Also on Wednesday, deputies secured a warrant to search the multiple cell phones taken from Ankarberg, on which they found pictures of a bicycle that was reported stolen in their database, and were able to confirm the bike was at her residence. According to another affidavit, based on this evidence, deputies secured an additional warrant to search Ankarberg’s home.
At the home, the affidavit continues, deputies found a stolen bicycle, more meth, heroin, more packaging materials, a rifle, marijuana, marijuana extract processing equipment and glass smoking devices with meth residue — many of these items “within access to children.”
Ankarberg’s home that she shares with Richard Allen Sather, 31, and two kids is located 840 feet from the Alsea School, according to the affidavit.
Ankarberg, who was sprung from jail Wednesday, was arrested again and arraigned on Thursday on additional charges of: delivery of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school, unlawful manufacture of a marijuana item, two counts of first-degree child neglect, being a felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and second-degree theft.
Sather was also arraigned on those same charges on Thursday. Both pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Nia Tariq can be reached at 541-812-6091. Follow her on Twitter @NiaTariq.
